New Tom & Jerry Image Features Chloë Grace Moretz, Sneak Peek Dropping Monday

Warner Bros. has released a new image from Tom & Jerry, the upcoming animated/live-action hybrid adventure starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Additionally, fans can watch an exclusive sneak peek of the feature film on Cartoon Network, immediately following the premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, February 15. You can check out the full new photo in the gallery below!

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

The film will follow Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria)’s Kayla, a new employee at the extravagant Park hotel who hires broke alley cat Tom to get rid of mouse Jerry in an attempt to secure her job. Michael Peña (Ant-Man & the Wasp) has signed on to star as Terrance, the deputy general manager of the hotel who acts as a bully to Kayla and begins clashing with his new employee as she impresses upper management with her battle against the animal duo.

In addition to Moretz and Peña, the cast for the film includes Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians). Tim Story is directing for Warner Bros. from a script by Kevin Costello. The Story Company’s Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will also produce the project, while Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate are attached as executive producers.

The film will feature an animated (and silent) Tom and Jerry, whose shenanigans will take place in a live-action world. This is the first in a series of similarly designed projects from WB with the others being Space Jam 2 from producers Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, and LeBron James; Scooby-Doo, which Chris Columbus is currently overseeing; and a Wile E. Coyote vs. ACME hybrid feature, with Chris McKay from the LEGO universe as creative supervisor.

Tom & Jerry is slated to hit theaters on February 26, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

(Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

