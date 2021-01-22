New Universal Monsters Prints From Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery

New Universal Monster prints from Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery

On Tuesday, January 26 Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery will be launching a new series of limited edition Universal Monsters movie posters and art prints by British artist Greg Staples. Check them out in the gallery below!

Greg Staples is best known for his work on British comic 2000AD and artwork for Magic the Gathering and here is what he had to say on the release…

“For me the classic Universal Monster films have been engrained into me since I was a child, not only with their legendary visual design and makeup but because they are almost not of this world,” said Staples. “To me they are the purest form of escapism and something that simply couldn’t be made in this day and age. I decided to approach these illustrations a little differently by choosing to try to add a bit of realism, hopefully to capture a small part of their character so wonderfully portrayed by Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. This really was an honour.”

Working closely alongside Universal and the estate of Bela Lugosi, this officially licensed series kicks off with pieces for Dracula and Frankenstein and feature Greg’s amazing paintings that beautifully capture Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff in their iconic roles. Both versions of the art are available in a regular edition movie poster in an edition of 195 priced £45 (around $61.50), and a variant edition art print in an edition of 175 and priced £50 (around $68.40). Both prints are 24×36 inches. There will also be smaller art prints available featuring Greg’s original paintings.

These releases will be available from both Vice-Press.com and BottleneckGallery.com at 12pm EST and ship worldwide!

