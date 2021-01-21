New Walker Clip Released Ahead of Tonight’s Premiere on The CW

The CW has released a new Walker clip ahead of the series premiere tonight on The CW, featuring Supernatural alums Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki. You can check out the clip now in the player below!

Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, Arlo (Kale Culley, Me, Myself and I) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson, Sharp Objects) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother, Abeline (Molly Hagen, Herman’s Head) and his traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain Larry James (Coby Bell, Third Watch). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, The 100), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife, Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki, Supernatural) death.

The show also stars Jeff Pierre (War Dogs) as Trey Barnett, Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liam’s fiance Bret, Odette Annable (Supergirl) as Geri, Gabriela Flores (The Last Ship) as Stella’s best friend Isabel, Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure) as Walker’s best friend Hoyt, Chris Labadie (Split Lip) as Jordan, and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies) as Stan Morrison. The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

Walker will premiere on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on The CW.

