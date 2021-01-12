New WandaVision Clip Teases a Special Day for the Titular Couple

Marvel Studios has released a brand new clip from Disney+‘s upcoming MCU series WandaVision, featuring our titular couple as they try to remember what’s so special about the 23rd of August. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series will make its debut on Friday, January 15 with a two-episode premiere. Check out the video in the player below!

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

