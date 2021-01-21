New Wrong Turn Reboot Trailer Sets VOD Release Date

A brand new trailer for director Mike P. Nelson’s upcoming Wrong Turn reboot film has been released online, featuring some new footage of the woods-dwelling killers. Ahead of its one-night-only theatrical release on January 26, 2021, the video, which you can check out below, has also revealed the film will also be arriving on VOD on February 26, 2021.

The Wrong Turn reboot will feature a cross-country hiking expedition that puts a group of friends in the land of an inclusive society called The Foundation, described as people who have lived in the mountains since before the Civil War. The friends soon discover they are under a different rule of law, and may not be the victims they thought they were.

The film is directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics) from a script written by the original film’s writer Alan B. McElroy. It will be led by Spanish-British actress Charlotte Vega (The Lodgers), Matthew Modine (47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt) and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The horror franchise began in 2003 with a theatrical film that was a modest box office success and received generally mixed reviews, spawning a direct-to-video franchise made up of two sequels and three prequels running up to 2014 before going dormant.

