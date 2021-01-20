News of the World Tops Vudu & FandangoNOW Streaming Lists

Upon making its debut on the premium video-on-demand platforms this past week, the acclaimed Tom Hanks-led post-Civil War Western drama News of the World has taken the top spots on both Vudu and FandangoNOW, while other new titles Promising Young Woman, American Skin, Synchronic and Batman: Soul of the Dragon also netted top 10 spots!

The Paul Greengrass-helmed Oscar hopeful dethroned DreamWorks Animation’s hit family sequel The Croods: A New Age, which was leading in the top spot for nearly a month after making its PVOD debut in mid-December.

Vudu’s Top Ten

News of the World The Croods: A New Age Greenland Fatale Promising Young Woman Tenet Shadow in the Cloud Songbird The War with Grandpa Batman: Soul of the Dragon

FandangoNOW’s Top Ten

News of the World The Croods: A New Age Promising Young Woman Fatale Greenland Tenet American Skin Synchronic The War with Grandpa Shadow in the Cloud

