News of the World tops Vudu & FandangoNOW streaming lists

Upon making its debut on the premium video-on-demand platforms this past week, the acclaimed Tom Hanks-led post-Civil War Western drama News of the World has taken the top spots on both Vudu and FandangoNOW, while other new titles Promising Young WomanAmerican Skin, Synchronic and Batman: Soul of the Dragon also netted top 10 spots!

The Paul Greengrass-helmed Oscar hopeful dethroned DreamWorks Animation’s hit family sequel The Croods: A New Age, which was leading in the top spot for nearly a month after making its PVOD debut in mid-December.

Vudu’s Top Ten

  1. News of the World
  2. The Croods: A New Age
  3. Greenland
  4. Fatale
  5. Promising Young Woman
  6. Tenet
  7. Shadow in the Cloud
  8. Songbird
  9. The War with Grandpa
  10. Batman: Soul of the Dragon

FandangoNOW’s Top Ten

  1. News of the World
  2. The Croods: A New Age
  3. Promising Young Woman  
  4. Fatale
  5. Greenland
  6. Tenet 
  7. American Skin
  8. Synchronic
  9. The War with Grandpa
  10. Shadow in the Cloud

Other new titles Promising Young Woman, American Skin, Synchronic and Batman: Soul of the Dragon also netted top 10 spots

