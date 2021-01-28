Nicole Kidman Teaming With Amazon for Series Adaptation of Hope

Nicole Kidman teaming with Amazon for series adaptation of Hope

With three series already under her belt with the streaming platform, Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) has added another project to her upcoming schedule as she is teaming up with Amazon to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the 2019 Norwegian film Hope, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Sets Third Series Project at Amazon Studios

Written and directed by Maria Sødahl, the film centered on the relationship between artist-partners Tomas and Anja as they find their lives put to the test when the latter is diagnosed with brain cancer. The series is being described as “a complicated, blended-family drama” and will center on the central family over the course of 12 days spent together during the Christmas season and as they are confronted with the unravelling of a marriage with six children between them.

Kidman will star in and executive produce the project via her Blossom Films production banner, which has a large first-look deal with Amazon Studios, alongside the label’s Per Saari and Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie), who is also adapting the film film into the series. This also marks the second upcoming pairing between Kidman and Bell, as the latter is currently set as co-showrunner and executive producer on the Amazon series The Expatriates alongside Melanie Marnich (The Affair, The Big C) in which Kidman will star in and executive produce.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman To Star In and Produce Amazon’s Pretty Things

Amazon acquired the rights to the film, which won the European Cinemas label award at the Berlin Film Festival, was nominated for Best Director and Best Actress at the 2020 European Academy Awards and has been submitted by the country for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars, for Kidman’s banner.

(Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage)



The post Nicole Kidman Teaming With Amazon for Series Adaptation of Hope appeared first on ComingSoon.net.