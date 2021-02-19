Nintendo Debuts Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer & June Release Date!

Nintendo debuts Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer & June release date!

It’s been over 15 years since players last got a proper console entry into the Mario Golf subfranchise and the time has finally arrived to get back into it as yesterday’s Nintendo Direct revealed the first trailer and June release date for the Switch title! The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Getting HD Remaster for Switch!

Hit the green with up to four players locally or online and golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters. Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an RPG-like golf adventure in story mode. Intuitive motion or button controls, a shot gauge that adapts to the curve of the course, and other new features make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt with power.

Tee off at the same time with up to three other players and race through the course to get your ball in first in the Speed Golf mode. Outpace and interrupt your opponents with dashes and special shots. Mario, for example, can blow other players’ balls away.

Enroll your Mii character in golf training in a prestigious country club and go from rookie to pro! You’ll face off against your Mushroom Kingdom classmates and earn experience points. Level up to improve your character’s stats like power, movement, and spin. You can bring your character (and their customized stats) into other modes, too!

RELATED: Nintendo Direct February 2021 Roundup Including DLC, Remasters & More!

Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to hit shelves on June 25!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post Nintendo Debuts Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer & June Release Date! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.