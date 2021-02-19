Nintendo Unveils Splatoon 3 Trailer and 2022 Release Date!

Nintendo unveils Splatoon 3 trailer and 2022 release date!

It’s been four years since players last dove into the ink-covered world of Nintendo’s Splatoon franchise and now the mammoth game studio revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation that a third installment is on the way and set for a 2022 release! The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

In this new game in the Splatoon series, players will leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. At its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” Splatoon 3 will introduce players to a variety of new features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches.

With over a year still left to go until the game’s scheduled release, Nintendo are keeping further details close to the chest for the moment but have promised to deliver more information in the near future.

The family-friendly third-person shooter was one of a number of exciting revelations to come from yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, with other new titles announced including Mario Golf: Super Rush, the first installment in the subfranchise in over 15 years, Star Wars: Hunters and Knockout City, as well as the first footage for the highly-anticipated No More Heroes III.

