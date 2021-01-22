No Time to Die Delayed Again, Targets Fall 2021 Release

After being delayed a year from April 2020 to April 2021, MGM’s blockbuster 007 installment No Time to Die has now been delayed once again due to the current pandemic’s effect on theater attendance. The new release date shift places the film in the fall for an October 8, 2021 opening, where it will compete directly with Sony’s currently-scheduled Marvel movie Morbius. MGM’s own The Addams Family 2 is scheduled to open the week prior on October 1, along with Warner Bros.’ sci-fi epic Dune, the latter of which will be day-and-date in theaters and HBO Max.

Confirmed cast members returning for the film include Daniel Craig reprising his iconic role as James Bond for the last time, Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux (Spectre), Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New cast members confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) directs No Time to Die from a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Fukunaga and Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios have partnered with Universal Pictures on the worldwide release of the 25th James Bond film. The superspy’s previous outing, Spectre, opened in U.S. theaters on November 16, 2015. The film earned $200 million domestically and $680.6 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $880.7 million.

No Time to Die was originally due to hit theaters on April 10, 2020 in the US, followed by its first delay to November 12, 2020, then a second delay to April 2, 2021. It will now be released worldwide on October 8, 2021, six years after the last film Spectre.

