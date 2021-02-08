Nobody Big Game Spot Puts Bob Odenkirk in the Action!

Nobody Big Game spot puts Bob Odenkirk in the action!

Universal Pictures has released a Nobody Big Game spot for Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming action-thriller film, featuring Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly normal suburban husband and dad, who turns out to be a retired mercenary killer. Written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, the film is scheduled to make its debut in theaters only on April 2. Check out the Nobody spot below!

RELATED: Nobody Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Gives John Wick a Run for His Money

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake , is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary —and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Gage Munroe(The Shack), and Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov (Amazon’s McMafia). It will also feature Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA.

RELATED: Ballerina: Chad Stahelski Reveals New Details on Len Wiseman’s John Wick Spinoff

Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the John Wick franchise. The film is produced by Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, the filmmakers of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde, for their company 87North, by Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Wind River) for his Eighty Two Films, and by Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Hulu’s PEN15) for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, and Tobey Maguire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post Nobody Big Game Spot Puts Bob Odenkirk in the Action! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.