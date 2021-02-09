Outlander Season 6 Begins Production as New Photos & Video Are Released

Outlander Season 6 begins production as new photos & video are released

Outlander Season 6 has officially begun production on location in Scotland, a newly released video from the show’s social media channels revealed. You can check out the behind-the-scenes video below along with a couple of new photos from set!

Now *this* is wonderful news. We’re officially in production on #Outlander Season 6! pic.twitter.com/piwiX24KUc — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 9, 2021

We’re BACK!!@Outlander_STARZ Season 6 shooting!

Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow….

pic.twitter.com/akKKUAz3Ik — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) February 9, 2021

Last we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Frasers’ Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.

Outlander Season 6 sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval.

The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well — is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.

They must now defend this home — established on land granted to them by the Crown — not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

The Outlander Season 5 cast includes Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield), Maria Doyle Kennedy, (Jocasta), Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh), David Berry (Lord John Grey), César Domboy (Claudel “Fergus” Fraser), Lauren Lyle (Marsali MacKimmie Fraser), Colin McFarlane (Ulysses), and Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie Wemyss).

The Outlander television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, is inspired by Gabaldon’s Outlander book series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide, with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Co., in association with Sony Pictures Television. The series was recently renewed through its sixth and forthcoming season.

