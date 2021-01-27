Øvredal, Hawkins & Amblin Team for Last Voyage of the Demeter

It’s been a year and a half since Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark helmer André Øvredal first was set to helm the adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula novel and now the project is regaining steam as Kong: Skull Island star Corey Hawkins has signed on to star with Amblin Partners attached to produce.

Based on the chapter “The Captain’s Log” from Stoker’s 1897 novel, the film will explore the story of the titular Russian schooner as it is chartered to carry private cargo – 24 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London and detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew of the ship as they’re stalked each night by a terrifying presence onboard. Upon arriving near Whitby Harbour, the ship was derelict and there was no trace of the crew.

Originally put into development in 2002 with Bragi Schult (Season of the Witch) penning the script, Øvredal was tapped to direct the film in 2019 with Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace reportedly set to star, but the new iteration will see the Norwegian writer/director working on a script from Zak Olkewicz, whose recent credits include Brad Pitt’s in-production Bullet Train and the second and third installments of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy.

The project is being produced by Mike Medavoy, Brad Fischer and Arnold Messer, whose prior credits include Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and David Fincher’s Zodiac. Amblin President of Production Jeb Brody and VP of Creative Affairs Mia Maniscalco will oversee development for the Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall-founded studio.

In addition to Demeter, Øvredal is currently at work on development for the sequel to his hit adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk for New Line Cinema.

