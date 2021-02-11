Owen Wilson Discusses His Mysterious Loki Role

Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki is set to debut in May this year, but we don’t know a whole lot about the production outside of that wild trailer. One of the biggest mysteries is Owen Wilson, who plays a character called Mobius M. Mobius in the show. In a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the actor shed a little light on his character and also revealed how he was given a crash course into the MCU via Loki himself.

“Actually, Tom Hiddleston – who of course plays Loki – he kind of – or we kind of – you know, they were almost like the Loki lecturers,” Wilson says in the clip. “And so he, for a couple days, walked me through everything and the whole lore and showing me clips from the other movies and how it all fed into this story.”

“So, it was really kind of Tom telling me about it and telling me about his character,” Wilson continues. “And even in the way sometimes that he would describe his character, it was useful for me, because my character Mobius in Loki is kind of interviewing him at some point. So, it kind of worked doing it that way.”

Loki will feature the return of Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite mischievous titular villain. Hiddleston last portrayed the God of Mischief in last year’s highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, where he successfully had stolen the Tesseract during Iron Man and Ant Man’s failed attempt to retrieve it. Joining Hiddleston are MCU newcomers Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday, Flowers, Into the Badlands), Oscar nominee Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror: San Junipero), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) with Di Martino rumored to play Lady Loki.

Kevin Feige previously shared that the series along with Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision will tie into Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, he didn’t confirm whether or not Hiddleston will also be making an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Rick and Morty veteran Michael Waldron is writing the series, which also recently recruited Kate Herron as a director. Hiddleston has previously teased that fans will see his character use the Tesseract to cause more trouble. According to rumors, viewers will follow Loki as he travels through time and leaves his mark on various historical events. Plus, the series will reportedly have wide-ranging effects on the larger MCU.

Loki is expected to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2021.

