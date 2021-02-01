Pacific Rim: The Black Teaser & Netflix Premiere Date Released for Animated Series

Pacific Rim: The Black teaser & Netflix premiere date released for animated series

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming animated series Pacific Rim: The Black, announcing that the next chapter in the expanding franchise will debut on the streamer on March 4. You can check out the teaser now below!

RELATED: Kaiju Are Back in First Look at Netflix’s Pacific Rim: The Black

Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. Join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in search of their parents.

Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) will serve as showrunners for the Legendary Entertainment production.

RELATED: Sonic Prime: Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series Greenlit by Netflix

The original Pacific Rim movie directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro debuted in 2013 and starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Ron Perlman, and Charlie Day. Also written by Travis Beacham, the film followed a waging war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures where a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. The movie was followed-up by Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018 from Steven S. DeKnight, starring John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, and Cailee Spaeny.

The post Pacific Rim: The Black Teaser & Netflix Premiere Date Released for Animated Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.