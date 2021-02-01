Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming animated series Pacific Rim: The Black, announcing that the next chapter in the expanding franchise will debut on the streamer on March 4. You can check out the teaser now below!
We stay, and fight. #PacificRimTheBlack streams March 4th. pic.twitter.com/Ghy4AlvUzs
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021
RELATED: Kaiju Are Back in First Look at Netflix’s Pacific Rim: The Black
Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. Join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in search of their parents.
Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) will serve as showrunners for the Legendary Entertainment production.
RELATED: Sonic Prime: Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series Greenlit by Netflix
The original Pacific Rim movie directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro debuted in 2013 and starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Ron Perlman, and Charlie Day. Also written by Travis Beacham, the film followed a waging war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures where a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. The movie was followed-up by Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018 from Steven S. DeKnight, starring John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, and Cailee Spaeny.
The post Pacific Rim: The Black Teaser & Netflix Premiere Date Released for Animated Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
The new series will begin streaming next month
The post Pacific Rim: The Black Teaser & Netflix Premiere Date Released for Animated Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Kylie Hemmert