Pacific Rim: The Black trailer previews Netflix’s newest anime series

Netflix has released the full Pacific Rim: The Black trailer for newest anime series, featuring two young Jaeger pilots as they take on new breeds of kaiju monsters. Based on Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Pacific Rim films, the series will be available for streaming on Thursday, March 4. Check out the video in the player below!

Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. Join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in search of their parents.

Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) will serve as showrunners for the Legendary Entertainment production.

The original Pacific Rim movie directed and co-written by Guillermo del Toro debuted in 2013 and starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Ron Perlman, and Charlie Day. Also written by Travis Beacham, the film followed a waging war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures where a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse. The movie was followed-up by Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018 from Steven S. DeKnight, starring John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, and Cailee Spaeny.

