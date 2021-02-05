Paramount+ Announces Yellowstone Prequel Series, Y: 1883

After three largely successful seasons for its sister cable network and a fourth in the works, ViacomCBS has announced a Yellowstone prequel series is coming to recently-rebranded streaming platform Paramount+ entitled Y: 1883 in 2021, as well as the reveal a sneak peek is set to debut during this weekend’s Super Bowl LV.

The series is again created by Taylor Sheridan, who has also inked an exclusive multi-platform content deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for ViacomCBS’ platforms including Yellowstone home Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS and more.

The prequel will center on the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

The third season of the neo-Western drama was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing record-breaking numbers of 6.5 million total viewers in live +3. Y: 1883 is set to be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

“Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content,” Glasser, 101 Studios CEO, said in a statement. “Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects.”

