Paramount Delays A Quiet Place Part II To Fall 2021

On the heels of Sony Pictures and Disney making major shifts in their release schedule, Paramount Pictures is following suit as John Krasinski’s highly-anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, one of the first films to see its release delayed due to the pandemic, has been pushed back from its last April date to September 17.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, and President of International Theatrical Distribution Mark Viane, previously said in a statement. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

In A Quiet Place: Part II, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Emily Blunt is returning for A Quiet Place Part II alongside cast members Noah Jupe (Suburbicon, Wonder) and Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck), with John Krasinski set to write, and direct again. It was recently revealed in the film’s Super Bowl spot that Krasinski will reprise his role as Lee in the flashback scenes. Golden Globe nominee Cillian Murphy (Breakfast on Pluto) and Djimon Hounsou will also star in the sequel.

A Quiet Place was from a spec script by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck which was rewritten by Krasinski. It opened in theaters in April of 2018 and grossed over $334 million worldwide on a $17 million dollar budget.

A Quiet Place: Part II is produced by Krasinski and Michael Bay (Transformers) along with Bay’s Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller (Ouija, The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre). The sequel is executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, Aaron Janus.

