Paramount’s new animated film Rumble delayed to 2022

As the ongoing pandemic proceeds to hit the film industry, many studios have no other choice but to continue to delay their upcoming films which recently included No Time to Die, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and more. Paramount Pictures have followed suit and decided to officially delay the planned 2021 release of their long-delayed animated sports comedy film Rumble.

Originally scheduled for a May 14, 2021, theatrical release, the Will Arnett-led film has now been pushed back to next year on February 18, 2022. This marks the fourth time that the project has been delayed since last year. The new date sees Rumble going up against another animated film, Apple TV+ and Skydance’s comedy movie titled Luck.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Rumble stars Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer.

Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen (Men in Black 3) and Matt Lieberman (Scoob). The film is a co-production between Paramount Animation and WWE Studios and will be produced by Reel FX, Walden Media, Mark Bakshi, and Brad Booker.

Executive Producers include Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison, Richard Lowell, Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov.

