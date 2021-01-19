Paul Bettany Says Avengers: Endgame Originally Had a Vision Post-Credits Scene

Following Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, Paul Bettany was one of the few actors who didn’t return for Avengers: Endgame. Regardless, Bettany is currently back in WandaVision, even if it isn’t clear how Vision returned. But in a new interview with IMDb (via IGN), Bettany revealed that he shot a post-credits scene for Endgame. However, the footage didn’t end up in the final film (via SuperHeroHype).

“At one point there was going to be a tag, where [Scarlet Witch] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision,” Bettany explained in the ‘Ask Each Other Anything’ session. “[Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] kind of talked to me and said, ‘I’ve got to pull the shots.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ Because I really wanted that profit participation!”

Fortunately, Bettany reunited with his co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, on WandaVision. Marvel Studios’ first original series for Disney+ has thrust Wanda Maximoff and Vision into a sitcom-inspired world. For now, all we have are theories. Presumably, answers will be forthcoming in the next few episodes of the series. Hopefully, Vision will still be alive by the end!

