Peacemaker spinoff series expected to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys confirmed that The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max on January 22.

“It’s a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we’re producing at a level we haven’t seen DC content on TV do thus far,” added Bloys. “It’s been one of [WarnerMedia CEO] Ann Sarnoff’s priorities to organize the DC world for exactly what you’re talking about — to make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense. She talks about the flywheel: that the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it’s all connected. There’s a lot of work going on in that at DC and Warner Bros. That is very much something that Ann has made a priority and the company is doing. It’s one of the things in terms of WarnerMedia today vs. Time Warner five years ago, I have regular conversations now with [Warner Bros. film chief] Toby Emmerich and [DC content chief] Jim Lee and we talk about all things in way that never would have been discussed before. That’s probably how you got a little DC over here, a little of DC over there, etc. The idea going forward is that we’re talking with one voice about the DC universe. It’s a really valuable world to have and we want to make sure we’re using it correctly.”

The series stars John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad) as the title character, Steve Agee (The Suicide Squad, Superstore), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black, Close Enough), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story), who will reprise her role of Emilia Harcourt from The Suicide Squad film, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) as Vigilante/Adrian Chase. Additional cast includes Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Chukwudi Iwuji (The Underground Railroad), Annie Chang (Shades of Blue), Christoper Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels, Supernatural), Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead), Rizwan Manji (Goliath), and Nhut Le (The Kroll Show), who will play the DC Comics hero Judomaster.

While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and is set to direct multiple episodes. He also serves as executive producer on the project along with the film’s producer Peter Safran. Cena will co-executive produce.

Based on the characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

