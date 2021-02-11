Pedro Pascal Joins HBO’s The Last of Us Series as Joel

Pedro Pascal joins HBO’s The Last of Us series as Joel

Just hours after finding its Ellie and rumors of Mahershala Ali’s casting in the role were put to bed, HBO’s The Last of Us series has found its other main lead as The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has signed on to star as Joel in the adaptation of the hit video game franchise, according to Deadline.

RELATED: HBO’s The Last of Us Casts GOT Alum Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021



The Last of Us is an action-adventure survival horror video game that is played from a third-person perspective. It was developed by the Santa Monica-based video game developer Naughty Dog, who is also best known for creating the Uncharted games. It was first launched in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and in 2014 for PlayStation 4 where it immediately garnered critical acclaim for its narrative, gameplay, visuals, sound design, and characters.

Click here to purchase the original hit game!

The game follows hardened survivor Joel and Ellie, a young and capable girl, on their journey through a radically transformed world. Set twenty years after an infectious pandemic spread by the cordyceps virus ravaged the course of humanity, these two people, who were brought together by chance, must make life-altering decisions in order to survive. The Last of Us explores themes of survival, loyalty, love, and redemption in an emotionally charged expedition across the post-epidemic United States. The series will see Pascal star as Joel alongside Game of Thrones vet Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Due to its immense popularity, The Last of Us has sold over 17 million copies and had successfully won numerous awards including multiple Game of the Year awards. Nearly 7 years since its launch, the video game is currently being recognized as one of the greatest video games ever made.

RELATED: The Last of Us Producer Says HBO Series Will Expand the Game’s Story

The Last of Us series adaptation will be tackling the events of the first game with the possibility of additional content based on the upcoming video game sequel. It will be co-written by Chernobyl creator Mazin and Druckmann, who is the game’s writer and creative director. Mazin will executive produce along with Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.

(Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The post Pedro Pascal Joins HBO’s The Last of Us Series as Joel appeared first on ComingSoon.net.