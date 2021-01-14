Peyton Elizabeth Lee Lands Title Role in Disney+’s Doogie Howser Remake

According to TVLine, Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) will star in the lead role of Disney+’s upcoming Doogie Howser remake, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a female-led reimagining of the classic series that originally starred Neil Patrick Harris.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, “a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her ‘Local Boy’ father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”

The series will be written and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat alum Kourtney Kang. The remake will also executive produced by Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, who are the wife and son of the late original co-creator Steven Bochco. It is also produced by 20th Century Fox TV with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also signing as executive producers. This project will be part of Kasdan, Mar and Kang’s overall deals with 20th Century Fox TV.

Created by top showrunners David E. Kelly and the late Steven Bochco, Doogie Howser, MD ran on-air for four seasons from 1989 to 1993. Emmy nominee and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) starred as the titular teenage physician who tries to balance practicing medicine with the difficult problems that come with being a teenager.

This remake will be the latest addition to Disney+’s growing list of ongoing projects including the Turner & Hooch remake starring Josh Peck and The Mighty Ducks sequel series which features the return of Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay.

