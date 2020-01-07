PGA Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nominations
PGA Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nominations
La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato le nomination per i titoli che concorreranno al PGA Awards 2020, edizione numero 31.
I PGA, che contano 8,200 membri, hanno premiato quello che sarebbe poi diventato il vincitore dell’Oscar per ben 21 volte su 30, negli ultimi anni, inclusi Green Book e La forma dell’acqua negli ultimi due anni.
Ecco i nominati ai PGA Awards 2020
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
1917
Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
Ford v Ferrari
Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold
The Irishman
Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese
Jojo Rabbit
Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi
Joker
Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Knives Out
Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
Little Women
Producer: Amy Pascal
Marriage Story
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite
Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Abominable
Producer: Suzanne Buirgy
Frozen II
Producer: Peter Del Vecho
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
Missing Link
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Toy Story 4
Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty
The Crown (Season 3)
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch
Succession (Season 2)
Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon
Watchmen (Season 1)
Producers: TBD
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry (Season 2)
Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim
Fleabag (Season 2)
Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro
Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton
Veep (Season 7)
Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
Chernobyl
Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg
Fosse/Verdon
Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter
True Detective
Producers: TBD
Unbelievable
Producers: TBD
When They See Us
Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
American Son
Producers: TBD
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Producers: TBD
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
Producers: TBD
Deadwood: The Movie
Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30 (Season 10)
Producers: TBD
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
Producers: TBD
Leaving Neverland
Producers: TBD
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
Producers: TBD
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Producers: TBD
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
Producers: TBD
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
Producers: TBD
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
Producers: TBD
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
Producers: TBD
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)
Producers: TBD
Top Chef (Season 16)
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly
La cerimonia durante la quale verranno annunciati i vincitori si terrà il 18 gennaio al Hollywood Palladium.
La cerimonia prevederà anche una serie di riconoscimenti speciali, compresi: Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner e Jeremy Kleiner di Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); e al film Bombshell della Lionsgate (The Stanley Kramer Award).
PGA Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nominations
La Producers Guild of America ha annunciato le nomination per i titoli che concorreranno al PGA Awards 2020, edizione numero 31. I PGA, che contano 8,200 membri, hanno premiato quello che sarebbe poi diventato il vincitore dell’Oscar per ben 21 volte su 30, negli ultimi anni, inclusi Green Book e La forma dell’acqua negli ultimi […]
Chiara Guida