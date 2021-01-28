Pieces of Her: Jessica Barden, Omari Hardwick & More Join Netflix Series

Netflix’s drama-thriller series Pieces of Her starring Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Bella Heathcote (The Man in the High Castle) has added Jessica Barden (End of the F***ing World), Omari Hardwick (Power), David Wenham (Lion), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) to its ensemble cast, according to Deadline. The series adaptation is based on the author Karin Slaughter’s thriller novel of the same name.

Pieces of Her will be set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Collette will portray the role of Laura Oliver, who is described as the perfect Southern woman, devoted to her work as a speech pathologist and to her disaffected daughter, Andy. But when the ghosts of Laura’s past put her life in jeopardy, we discover there is more to Laura than meets the eye.

Barden will play Jane, a piano prodigy and the only daughter of a Getty-like billionaire. At first sheltered, she starts to break away from her controlling father as she begins to realize the depth of her hunger for love and freedom. Wenham portrays Jasper, the eldest of the three Queller siblings, forever driven to surpass his domineering

billionaire father. His ambition both consumes and isolates him.

Scipio plays Michael Vargas, an enigmatic stranger tracking Andy Oliver as she searches for the truth about her mother. Hardwick portrays Gordon Oliver, a successful lawyer in Savannah. When a shocking act of violence puts his ex-wife and stepdaughter in sudden danger, Gordon is drawn into a shadowy world.

The 8-episode series will be directed by Minkie Spiro from a screenplay adapted by Charlotte Stoudt. Spiro and Stoudt are part of the all-female creative team of executive producers comprised of Lesli Linka Glatter, Bruna Papandrea, Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, and Casey Haver. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky will also executive produce.

The Pieces of Her novel was first published in 2018 by bestselling author Karin Slaughter, who is known for writing crime novels such as Cop Town, Pretty Girls, and The Good Daughter.

