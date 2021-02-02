Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed!
Following the animated film’s streaming debut on Disney+ last Christmas, Pixar has officially announced the full details and release dates for the Blu-ray and digital versions of Pete Docter’s latest animated film Soul. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the film is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, DVD and digital platforms on March 23, 2021.
The digital and physical releases of Soul will include exclusive, never-before-seen deleted scenes and audio commentary by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers and Dana Murray. Additionally, fans can find the film packaged as a collectible SteelBook at Best Buy and packaged with a limited-edition gallery book at Target. The full art for the Blu-ray copy can be seen in the gallery below!
Bonus Features Include:
What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.
The film features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).
Soul was directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou).
