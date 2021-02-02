Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed!

Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed!

Following the animated film’s streaming debut on Disney+ last Christmas, Pixar has officially announced the full details and release dates for the Blu-ray and digital versions of Pete Docter’s latest animated film Soul. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the film is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, DVD and digital platforms on March 23, 2021.

RELATED: Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer Teases Journey to Unite the World

The digital and physical releases of Soul will include exclusive, never-before-seen deleted scenes and audio commentary by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers and Dana Murray. Additionally, fans can find the film packaged as a collectible SteelBook at Best Buy and packaged with a limited-edition gallery book at Target. The full art for the Blu-ray copy can be seen in the gallery below!

Bonus Features Include:

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the “Soul” deleted scenes. Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to … Earth. Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth. Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor. Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal. Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

– View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray. Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.

– See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character. Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”

– Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.” Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!

– The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more! Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.

– Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey. “Soul ,” Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”’s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”’s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.

RELATED: CS Video: Soul Interview With Star Angela Bassett!

What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

The film features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).

Soul was directed by Academy Award winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), co-directed by Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short Lou).

The post Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.