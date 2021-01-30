POLL RESULTS: Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

It’s been nearly a week since fans were gifted the epic Godzilla vs. Kong trailer and after asking our readers which titan they’d like to see in the latest installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, the results are in and with nearly 3000 votes tallied, fans definitely have shown their preference between the two. Check out the results below!

Godzilla (38%, 1122 votes) They Team Up To Take Down a Bigger Bad (35%, 1054 votes) Kong (21%, 638 votes) Draw (3%, 91 votes) They Both Die (2%, 61 votes)

With two wins for humanity under his belt and a longer-running overall franchise, it doesn’t come as much surprise that Godzilla is fans’ go-to for the fight between the titans, especially given the trailer is hinting that his seeming heel turn is not of his own volition but may be someone controlling the monster. What does come as a surprise is that the King of Skull Island does not come in second place but rather in third and that more fans would rather see him team up with Godzilla against a common enemy instead of outright defeating the King of the Monsters.

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs. Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Deja Vu, Shrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters in summer 2019. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

What do you think of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

