POLL: What is the Best Saturday Morning Cartoon of All Time?

MeTV is currently airing some of the greatest Saturday morning cartoons ever made featuring the likes of Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Popeye, Tom & Jerry and other favorites. That got us thinking, what’s the best Saturday morning cartoon of all time? Batman: The Animated Series? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? The Real Ghostbusters? The list goes on and on.

So, how about it? What’s the best Saturday morning cartoon of all time? Cast your vote below! And be sure to check out Toon In With Me on MeTV, a hosted series featuring comedy sketches, special guests, interviews, games and more, produced to lead into many of the greatest classic cartoon shorts ever made — Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Road Runner and the many other fan favorites from the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes shorts. The humor in the original sketches is geared towards an adult audience who remember growing up with hosted morning shows and morning cartoons.

What is the Best Saturday Morning Cartoon of All-Time?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
DuckTales
Fat Albert
Batman: The Animated Series
The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Show
Scooby-Doo
The Smurfs
Animaniacs
Super Friends
Doug
SpongeBob SquarePants
Garfield and Friends
Disney’s Adventures of the Gummy Bears
Bobby’s World
X-Men
Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Heathcliff and the Catillac Cts
Jim Henson’s Muppet Babies
The Tick
Darkwing Duck
Beetlejuice
Hey Arnold!
ThunderCats
Spider-Man
The Real Ghostbusters
Voltron
Gargoyles
Tom and Jerry kids
Street Sharks
Land of the Lost
Popeye and Friends

With everything from SpongeBob SquarePants to Batman: The Animated Series to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the choice is tough!

Jeff Ames

