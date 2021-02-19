POLL: What is the Best Saturday Morning Cartoon of All Time?

POLL: What is the Best Saturday Morning Cartoon of All Time?

MeTV is currently airing some of the greatest Saturday morning cartoons ever made featuring the likes of Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Popeye, Tom & Jerry and other favorites. That got us thinking, what’s the best Saturday morning cartoon of all time? Batman: The Animated Series? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? The Real Ghostbusters? The list goes on and on.

So, how about it? What’s the best Saturday morning cartoon of all time? Cast your vote below! And be sure to check out Toon In With Me on MeTV, a hosted series featuring comedy sketches, special guests, interviews, games and more, produced to lead into many of the greatest classic cartoon shorts ever made — Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Road Runner and the many other fan favorites from the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes shorts. The humor in the original sketches is geared towards an adult audience who remember growing up with hosted morning shows and morning cartoons.

What is the Best Saturday Morning Cartoon of All-Time? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DuckTales Fat Albert Batman: The Animated Series The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Show Scooby-Doo The Smurfs Animaniacs Super Friends Doug SpongeBob SquarePants Garfield and Friends Disney's Adventures of the Gummy Bears Bobby's World X-Men Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Heathcliff and the Catillac Cts Jim Henson's Muppet Babies The Tick Darkwing Duck Beetlejuice Hey Arnold! ThunderCats Spider-Man The Real Ghostbusters Voltron Gargoyles Tom and Jerry kids Street Sharks Land of the Lost Popeye and Friends

