POLL: Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

With this weekend bringing the arrival of the long-awaited first trailer for the crossover installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong, we are asking our readers which titular creature they’d like to see come out victorious in the action blockbuster. Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments below!

Who Should Win in Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla
Kong
Draw
They Both Die
They Team Up to Take Down a Bigger Bad

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs. Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little LiesThe Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (AtlantaWidows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall StreetManchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the CaribbeanDeja VuShrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerseGodzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters in summer 2019. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

What do you think of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

