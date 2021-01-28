Project Power Duo Partner With Paramount & Bruckheimer for Feature

Coming off of the hit Jamie Foxx-led Netflix actioner, Project Power filmmaking duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are keeping the ball rolling as they have signed on to helm Secret Headquarters at Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline.

The plot details for the film are currently being kept under wraps, but sources report that the project is being considered a top priority for all parties involved. The script is currently being penned by Joost, Schulman and Josh Koenigsberg, whose previous credits include time as a staff writer on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and story editor on Hulu’s High Fidelity series adaptation. The trio are working on an original idea from Christopher Yost, who was the sole writer on the project originally and is currently working as writer and executive producer on Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

Chad Oman (Remember the Titans, Gemini Man) is attached to produce the film alongside mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently brought back his hit Bad Boys franchise to life and saw the long-awaited threequel land as the third highest-grossing film of 2020 and is gearing up for the release of another franchise revival with the Tom Cruise-fronted Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently slated for a July 2 release.

In addition to Secret Headquarters, Joost and Schulman are currently working on an adaptation of the graphic novel Nemesis with Promising Young Woman helmer Emerald Fennell attached to script and have been attached to a film adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for four years with Project Power‘s Mattson Tomlin currently attached to write and Masi Oka (Heroes) producing alongside the game publisher.

