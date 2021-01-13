Ramy Star May Calamawy Joins Disney+’s Moon Knight Series

After two breakout seasons on the acclaimed Hulu comedy Ramy, actress May Calamawy is branching out in a big way as The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that the Bahrani actress has signed on to star in Disney+’s Oscar Isaac-fronted Moon Knight series in a currently-unknown role.

The Moon Knight series is being written and developed by The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater with episodes set to be directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.. Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac was previously in talks for the titular role, with a cinematographer for the series confirming earlier this month that the Star Wars alum was indeed set as the lead.

The project was officially announced by Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige last year along with two other MCU shows for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. This marks the iconic superheroes’ live-action debut who are also expected to be featured in future MCU films.

Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for “Werewolf by Night” #32, Moon Knight is the alter ego of Marc Spector, a Jewish-American rabbi’s son who grew up to become a heavyweight boxer and then a U.S. Marine.

Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos such as cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant, in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu after being left for dead on a mission in Egypt. Most recently, he was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

