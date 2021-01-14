Ray Fisher Confirms He Is No Longer The Flash’s Cyborg

While the time may be rapidly approaching for the unveiling of new footage regarding his character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the tug-of-war between Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. appears to have come to an end as the actor took to Twitter to confirm he will no longer be portraying Cyborg in the upcoming solo Flash film.

This news actually echoes Fisher’s recent statement against Warner Bros. following Walter Hamada’s recently extended two-year position as the president of DC Films, where the 33-year-old actor firmly stated that he refuses to participate in any future DC films production involving Hamada. It also comes a week after he denied he would be resigning from the role for the larger DC Extended Universe and while his new statement strictly states he will be in The Flash, signs are continually pointing to his time being at an end in the WB superhero franchise.

Warner Bros. first revealed that their Flash film would be inspired by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s Flashpoint comic as early as 2017. The studio even went so far as to change the movie’s title to Flashpoint. But following last month’s announcement of the film’s 2022 release date, it doesn’t sound like this is still the case.

It’s probably for the best that the filmmakers are going to make changes to Johns and Kubert’s original Flashpoint arc. After all, the story has already been brought to life in animated form and in the Arrowverse. In 2013, Warner Home Video released Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. A few years later, The CW’s The Flash aired its own version of the story during the show’s third season. With this, it makes sense that Warner Bros.’ film division would want to make something that stands out from prior adaptations. Plus, the timeline tampering could also be used a means of fixing continuity issues within the DCEU.

Set to be directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti, the latest screenplay is being written by Christina Hodson which will still cover the famous Flashpoint storyline. It has been confirmed that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The Ezra Miller-led Flash movie is now scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. Miller first portrayed the scarlet speedster in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

