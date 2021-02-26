Red Sonja: Tasha Huo to Write Fantasy Adaptation With Director Joey Soloway

Red Sonja: Tasha Huo to Write Fantasy Adaptation With Director Joey Soloway

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Tasha Huo will pen Millennium’s fantasy adaptation of Red Sonja with director Joey Soloway, based on the comic book heroine from the 1970s. Huo will be acting as showrunner and executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming animated Tomb Raider series.

RELATED: M.O.D.O.K. Teaser Sets Premiere Date for Patton Oswalt-Led Marvel Series

“I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey. There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja’s ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet,” said Soloway. “She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can’t wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision.”

Added Millennium co-president Jonathan Younger: “We’re very excited to be bringing Red Sonja to the market and the world. This has been a long time coming. Having Joey Soloway at the helm of this feminist icon franchise is the perfect recipe for a magical adventure, which is exactly what the world needs today.”

Pick up your copy of the original comic book here!

Mark Canton (300, Power) and Courtney Solomon (After) will produce along with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films. Andrea Sperling will also produce on behalf of Topple, with Millennium’s Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Younger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley also producing. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short will also executive produce along with Dorothy Canton and Luke Lieberman.

Casting on the project is expected to begin immediately.

RELATED: Spider-Man 3 Cast Reveal New Photos, Tease Fans with Fake Titles

Red Sonja is a sword-and-sorcery character with the comics created by Robert E. Howard, writer Roy Thomas, and artist Barry Windsor Smith for Marvel Comics in 1973. The comics are still being published today through Dynamite Entertainment.

Red Sonja was previously adapted into the 1985 movie directed by Richard Fleischer and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Brigitte Nielsen. You can order a copy of the 1985 film here!

The post Red Sonja: Tasha Huo to Write Fantasy Adaptation With Director Joey Soloway appeared first on ComingSoon.net.