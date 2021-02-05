Renée Zellweger to Lead Blumhouse TV’s The Truth About Pam Limited Series

Nearly a year after it was announced the production banner would be developing the limited series alongside NBC, Blumhouse Television’s The Truth About Pam has found its star with two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, marking her broadcast TV debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation of the Dateline episode will focus on the reality legal series’ coverage of the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011, a case in which her husband was originally sentenced and subsequently freed as another suspect was found in the form of Pam Hupp (Zellweger), who was convicted in 2019 and believed to have orchestrated her death to pin it on Betsy’s husband. The NBC program has covered the case a number of time since 2014 and even created a podcast, The Thing About Pam, in 2019 centered on it.

“When you think about what qualifies something as a ‘must watch,’ I’m not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline,” Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Chairman, Entertainment Content, said in a statement. “The twists and turns of this saga are truly stranger than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented artistic team, this series will bring a completely new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions.”

The six-episode series is being written and showrun by Jessika Borsiczky (UnReal, House of Lies) with Zellweger set to executive produce alongside Carmella Casinelli, President of NBC News Studios and Dateline EP Liz Cole, Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

“Similar to our acclaimed and award-winning crime series such as The Jinx and Sharp Objects, we see this opportunity to fuel viewers’ appetites for strong and compelling stories,” Blum said in a statement. “This opportunity to build a powerful, scripted franchise and work with the incomparable Renee Zellweger in her first starring role on broadcast TV, with a writer as gifted as Jessika Borsiczky and adapting material from the treasure troves of Dateline in partnership with our friends at NBC, is unparalleled. I couldn’t be more proud of the Blumhouse team for bringing it to fruition.”

The series was first announced as in development in May 2020 as NBC and Blumhouse announced their partnership on the project, with the latter also announcing a first-look deal with Halloween star.

(Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF)

