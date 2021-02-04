Resident Evil Origin Story Reboot Lands September Release Date

With filming progressing smoothly and a star-studded cast attached to the project, Constantin Films and Sony Pictures’ upcoming reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise has landed a release date of September 3, according to Deadline.

The film is set to be an official origin story to Capcom’s long-running survival horror video game franchise and will be set on an infamous night in Raccoon City in 1998 when the Umbrella Corporation unleashed hell upon the world and it was up to a select group of people to stop them.

Logue will join the previously announced cast that includes Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (Black Sails) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) as William Birkin. Chad Rook (The Flash) and Lily Gao (The Handmaid’s Tale) have been cast in supporting roles.

The film will be produced by Robert Kulzer for Constantin Films, who were attached to the Milla Jovovich-starring franchise, alongside James Harris from Tea Shop Productions and Hartley Gorenstein, while Constantin’s CEO Martin Moskowicz and Davis Film’s Victor Hadida are set to executive produce. Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems, who distributed the original films, is set to release the film domestically while Constantin will debut it in German-speaking territories, Elevation in Canada, Metropolitan in France and Sony Pictures Releasing in all remaining territories.

In 2018, it was reported that Roberts had been tapped to helm and write the Resident Evil reboot. Though previously attached, James Wan’s Atomic Monster has dropped out of the project.

The last installment of the first series of Resident Evil movies, helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring his wife Milla Jovovich, earned $26.8 million domestically. Internationally, however, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter grossed an impressive $285.4 million, with $160 million of that coming from China. The $40 million-budgeted sixth film, distributed by Sony‘s Screen Gems, has earned $312.2 million worldwide.

Based on Capcom’s hugely popular video games, the Resident Evil movies have earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date, making it the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.

