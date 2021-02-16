Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy is Still in Development

It’s been a minute since we last heard an update regarding Rian Johnson’s long-in development Star Wars trilogy, which was first announced almost four years ago in 2017. Fans who are waiting for the project were puzzled why Johnson’s trilogy wasn’t among the upcoming Star Wars content that Lucasfilm announced during last December’s Disney Investor Day. Some even wondered if it had already been cancelled, especially with Johnson currently busy on the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel.

Now in a recent interview with USA Today’s Sariah Wilson, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has confirmed that his untitled Star Wars trilogy is still moving forward at Lucasfilm. He also admitted that the project currently has no dates or timelines attached to it due to his busy schedule with other non-Star Wars related projects.

I’m just going to post this now because I can see that I’m going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian’s SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

Johnson’s first venture into the Star Wars universe was with 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi which was written and directed by him. It continues the storylines introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, welcoming back cast members Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Lucasfilm previously announced that Johnson will be leading an all-new Star Wars trilogy which will feature new characters, separated from the Skywalker Saga. Johnson has been set to write and direct the first film with with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.

In addition to Johnson’s long-in development trilogy, Lucasfilm is currently developing a number of Star Wars projects including films from Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige. Due to the success of The Mandalorian, they are also developing a slew of new Disney+ shows such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Cassian Andor series and the Ahsoka Tano series.

