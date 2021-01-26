RLJE Films Acquires Nicolas Cage-Led Prisoners of the Ghostland

Ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this week, AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has acquired the domestic rights to the Nicolas Cage (Wally’s Wonderland)-starring action/adventure Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town where a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

Directed by the acclaimed Japanese filmmaker, Sion Sono (Why Don’t You Play in Hell), the film was written by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland) and stars Cage, Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe) and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love). Joseph Trapanese (Tron: Legacy, The Raid: Redemption, The Greatest Showman) composed the original score.

“We’re excited to once again work with Nicolas Cage on a highly-anticipated film directed by the celebrated Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono,” Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films, said in a statement. “Following the success of Mandy and Color Out of Space, Prisoners of the Ghostland is already receiving great buzz and we cannot wait for audiences to see it at Sundance.”

The film was produced by Michael Mendelsohn (Lord of War) for Patriot Pictures, Laura Rister (Margin Call) for Untitled Entertainment, Ko Mori (Lords of Chaos) for Eleven Arts, Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) for Boos Boos Bang Bang and Nate Bolotin (Mandy) for XYZ Films. It was executive produced by Natalie Perrotta (Running With The Devil), Nick Spicer (Brawl in Cell Block 99), Aram Tertzakian (Vivarium), and Yuji Sadai (A Man With Style). XYZ Films worked on previous hits Mandy and Color Out of Space starring Nicolas Cage and also released by RLJE.

