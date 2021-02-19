RLJE Films & Shudder Acquire Barbara Crampton-Led Jakob’s Wife

RLJE Films & Shudder acquire Barbara Crampton-led Jakob’s Wife

Ahead of its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the North American rights to the Barbara Crampton-starring horror-thriller Jakob’s Wife, with the former setting it for an April theatrical and VOD release date.

RELATED: Shudder Greenlights Creepshow Season 3 & New Black Horror Anthology Series

Directed by Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor) and co-written with Mark Steensland (The Special) and Kathy Charles (Castle Freak), the film centers on Anne, who is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films, said in a statement. “This film has already garnered a tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”

Alongside Crampton (We Are Still Here), the cast for the film includes Larry Fessenden (Stake Land), Nyisha Bell (Coming 2 America), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Sarah Lind (Wolfcop), Robert Rusler (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2, Vamp), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Conjuring 2) and Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk, Girl on the Third Floor).

RELATED: Shudder Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date for Feminist Slasher Lucky

The horror-thriller is an AMP production, produced by Bob Portal (It Came From The Desert), Inderpal Singh (The Hoarder), Crampton and Stevens. RLJE Films is a business unit of AMC Networks while Shudder is the studio’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural titles.

Jakob’s Wife will make its debut at SXSW in March followed by hitting select theaters and on VOD platforms on April 16.

The post RLJE Films & Shudder Acquire Barbara Crampton-Led Jakob’s Wife appeared first on ComingSoon.net.