Roadmarks Series in the Works at HBO From George R.R. Martin

Roadmarks series in the works at HBO from George R.R. Martin

According to Deadline, HBO is currently in the process of developing a series adaptation of Roadmarks, based on Roger Zelazny’s classic sci-fi fantasy novel of the same name. The project hails from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Kalinda Vazquez.

RELATED: Kate Winslet is a Detective in HBO’s Mare of Easttown Teaser

“My career in television started in 1985 when I adapted Roger Zelazny’s Last Defender of Camelot for The Twilight Zone. Roger was a friend, a mentor, and one of the greatest science fiction writers who ever lived,” Martin said in a statement. “It was an honor to be able to bring his work to television. That is why I am so thrilled to be a part of adapting Roger’s novel Roadmarks for HBO. We have a great book, a great screenwriter in Kalinda Vasquez, and the makings of a wonderful, original show. I look forward to a long and thrilling journey.”

Click here to purchase the novel!

First published in 1979, Roadmarks centers around a highway that can travel through time, linking all timelines and places together for the very special people who discover it. Some might use it to explore the vast mysteries of the world, but for others…the road might be their only hope to survive, rewrite life-altering mistakes, and create a better future for themselves and the ones they love. The Road was created by the Dragons of Bel’kwinith and no one knows who they are or why they made it.

RELATED: HBO Max Reportedly Developing Constantine Series

The series will be written and executive produced by Kalinda Vazquez (Fear the Walking Dead), who will also serve as showrunner. Martin, who was also a close friend to the late author, will executive produce along with Game of Thrones EP Vince Gerardis. Both Martin and Gerardis are currently working on HBO’s first GOT prequel series House of the Dragon.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

The post Roadmarks Series in the Works at HBO From George R.R. Martin appeared first on ComingSoon.net.