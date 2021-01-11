Robert Downey Jr. Praises Tom Holland & The Russo Brothers’ Cherry

Tom Holland, the Russo Brothers, and Robert Downey, Jr. were reunited on Friday night when Downey moderated a live virtual Q&A for the Russos’ new Apple Original Film Cherry, which stars Holland. They were also joined by Holland’s costar Ciara Bravo and screenwriters Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg for the conversation, where Downey praised Cherry as a film that, “when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re going to want to watch it. The highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching. It’s one of those things that really is a meditation, and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis.” You can check out a clip from the Q&A below!

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Additional cast includes Ciara Bravo (Wayne) as Walker’s wife, Kelli Burglund (Now Apocalypse), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Kyle Harvey (The After Party), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!).

Cherry was adapted by Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and co-written by Angela Otstot (The Shield). The movie is produced by the Russo Brothers, Chris Castaldi, and studio president Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, alongside CEO Jonathan Grey and President Matthew Rhodes under their The Hideaway Entertainment banner. The movie is executive produced by Todd Makurath and Jake Aust from AGBO and The Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

The movie will arrive in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.

