Robert Rodriguez teaming with Skydance for Spy Kids reimagining

It’s been a decade since Robert Rodriguez’s hit family adventure comedy franchise Spy Kids made it to the big screen with its fourth installment and now the writer/director is teaming up with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group to develop a reimagining of the series, according to Deadline.

The new film, which will see Rodriguez return as both writer and director as he did with the original four films, will once again revolve around the activities of a multicultural family involved in the world of espionage, though it’s currently unclear if it will take a similar approach as the last installment, which saw a new family of spies, save from Jessica Alba’s Marissa, paternal aunt to original heroes Juni and Carmen Cortez.

Coming off the heels of more adult fare, including the first two installments in his El Mariachi trilogy, first collaboration with Quentin Tarantino in From Dusk Till Dawn and body-snatching teen horror The Faculty, the original Spy Kids proved to be a big hit for Rodriguez and Dimension Films, garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences and grossing over $147 million on its $35 million budget. It success spawned a franchise that would include three sequels, all of which were written and directed by Rodriguez and continued to bring in solid box office returns, though would lessen in critical favor, with only the first sequel receiving generally positive reviews from critics.

A new installment in the Spy Kids franchise would mark Rodriguez’ latest return to the family-friendly genre following his Netflix adventure We Can Be Heroes, itself a follow-up to his 2005 effort The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl. Following Heroes‘ critical and viewership success on the streaming platform, a sequel is currently in development with Rodriguez returning.

Skydance, who optioned the rights to the franchise from IP owner Spyglass, will serve as the lead studio on the project and oversee its development and production while Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre are attached to executive produce.

