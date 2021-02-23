Rylance, O’Brien, Deutch & More Join Graham Moore’s The Outfit

Oscar winner Graham Moore (The Imitation Game) is gearing up to make his directorial debut with the crime drama The Outfit and has begun putting together an ensemble roster of talent with fellow Oscar winner Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Dylan O’Brien (Love and Monsters) and Zoey Deutch (Buffaloed) and more, according to Deadline.

The film, co-written by Moor and Johnathan McClain (Mad Men), will center on English tailor Leonard (Rylance) who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row but is now operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of Chicago after a personal tragedy and only makes clothes for the local family of vicious gangsters who can afford them. In addition to Rylance, O’Brien and Deutch, the cast for the film will include Johnny Flynn (The Dirt, Stardust).

“If you’d told me years ago, when Johnathan and I were first dreaming up this story, that I’d get to direct my first film with a cast as exquisitely talented as Mark, Zoey, Dylan and Johnny, I’d have said you were nuts,” Moore said in a statement. “And honestly, if you’d said that back then, you might have been. This film is such a deep labor of love for me and our whole team, and I could not ask for better partners than our friends at FilmNation and Focus.”

The project will be co-produced by FilmNation Entertainment and Focus Features, who recently worked together on the four Golden Globe-nominated Promising Young Woman, with Scoop Wasserstein set to produce alongside Ben Browning and Amy Jackson.

“A truly great film starts with fantastic writing, and we’re thrilled to have Graham’s talent drive this film to its full potential as a highly entertaining crime drama,” FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better home for this film than with the talented and likeminded team at Focus and can’t wait to gear up for yet another production during a time when our industry needs great films more than ever.”

The Outfit is currently eyeing a March production start date in London.

