Sam Neill Teases Thor: Love and Thunder Appearance

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sam Neill revealed that he believes he will have a role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans will recall the actor appeared alongside Matt Damon in Thor: Ragnarok where he portrayed Odin in a cheesy reenactment of the previous Thor films; and considering Damon is set to appear in Love and Thunder, it makes sense that Neill would pop up in some way shape or form as well.

“I think the odds are reasonably high,” Neill said. “I think Taika’s got something up his sleeve. We will see what happens. Travel between [New Zealand] and Australia is problematic at the moment, but we will see if something can be worked out.”

It was previously reported that Chris Pratt has signed on to join Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Vin Diesel also confirmed to appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming MCU film. Their official casting shouldn’t actually come as a shock with Diesel previously teasing earlier this year that “Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) on a script co-written by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the follow-up to Waititi’s wildly successful 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Oscar-winner Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will now be wielding the mighty Mjolnir. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy) will portray Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in the film. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.

Thor and Valkyrie were last seen in the highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, with the god of thunder entrusting his responsibilities as the King of Asgard to Valkyrie as he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next mission.

Thor: Love and Thunder will now be arriving in theaters on May 06, 2022.

