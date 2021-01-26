Samara Weaving Set for Elizabeth Bonaparte Biopic

After exploring more niche genre fare for the past few years, acclaimed actress Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) is returning to the world of dramas as she has signed on to star in the Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte biopic Liz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Adam Leon (Tramps) on a script from Gabriel Neustadt (O.E.D.), the film will center on the titular Baltimore socialite, the daughter of a city merchant who would go on to be the first wife of Jérome Bonaparte, Napoleon’s youngest brother, whom she met in 1803. The drama will explore her rise in America’s social scene on the strength of her celebrity status and wit during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency and becoming one of America’s founding mothers.

The film is set to be produced by 3311 productions, founded by Mark Roberts and Ross Jacobson whose upcoming credits including John and the Hole, set to premiere at Sundance this weekend, and Kerem Sanga’s The Violent Heart. In addition to Liz, Leon is currently awaiting the debut of his Vanessa Kirby-led drama Italian Studies later this year.

Weaving, who first came to prominence in her home country of Australia with her role on the soap opera Home and Away, broke out in the US with her roles in the Starz horror-comedy Ash vs. Evil Dead and Showtime dramedy SMILF and the horror comedies Mayhem, The Babysitter and Ready or Not. Last seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Babysitter sequel, Weaving will next be seen in the G.I. Joe spin-off prequel Snake Eyes, which is currently slated for an October 22 release.

