Samara Weaving to Star as Holly Madison in Limited Series Adaptation

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Hollywood) is attached to play Holly Madison in Sony Pictures Television’s limited series adaptation of the former Playboy Bunny’s book Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony TV has optioned the book and Madison will executive produce. A network is not currently attached to the potential limited series yet. Marieke Hardy (Laid) is adapting the book for the small screen. The series will reportedly “look beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled, and abused by the machine.”

Sony TV’s Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz and their Olive Bridge Entertainment production company will executive produce alongside Peace Out Productions’ Judith Verno.

Madison’s memoir was published in 2015 by Dey Street Books and spent multiple weeks on top of The New York Times’ bestseller list.

