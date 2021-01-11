Samberg, Siara, Hawley & Stiller Unite for Apple Sci-Fi Comedy

After teaming for the highly-acclaimed time looping rom-com Palm Springs, Andy Samberg and writer Andy Siara are reuniting and partnering with Fargo creator Noah Hawley and Emmy winner Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora) for an untitled sci-fi comedy drama at Apple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details for the project are currently being kept close to the chest, but it’s been confirmed that Siara will be penning the script on an original idea BoJack Horseman creator and writer Raphael Bob-Waksberg. In addition to scripting, Siara is set to executive produce the Samberg-starring project alongside Red Hour Productions’ Jackie Cohen, while the Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet will produce alongside Hawley and Dan Seligmann via the former’s 26 Keys production label, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock through the former’s Red Hour and Bob-Waksberg.

The project first garnered buzz amongst studios after the release of Palm Springs on Hulu last July, with the film currently getting some awards season buzz and taking home a few trophies at this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards, including Best Science-Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Science-Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Samberg and Milioti. Apple closed the deal to acquire the untitled project over the weekend.

It also marks the latest project to be in development at the streaming platform under its Apple Original Films banner, with last year seeing the releases of the acclaimed dramedy On the Rocks, war drama Greyhound and Oscar potential Wolfwalkers, while 2021 will see the release of the Joe and Anthony Russo-helmed Tom Holland-led crime thriller Cherry and see the start of production on the long-gestating Martin Scorsese adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon. RELATED: The Shrink Next Door: Kathryn Hahn Joins Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd-Led Apple Miniseries Though a writer and star are currently attached, the creative team behind the project are currently searching for a potential director.

