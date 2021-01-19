Savannah Welch Joins Titans Season 3 as Barbara Gordon

Savannah Welch joins Titans season 3 as Barbara Gordon

After word first began swirling that the third season of the hit comic book series would feature the introduction of the iconic character, Variety has brought word that the next chapter of Titans will see Savannah Welch (Song to Song) join the cast as Barbara Gordon.

RELATED: HBO Max’s Titans Season 3 Officially Wraps Production for 2020

In the third season, which has already wrapped production, will see Barbara as the Gotham City Police Commissioner and is confined to her wheelchair followed by being shot and paralyzed by the Joker during her time as Batwoman. With the return of Dick Grayson to the city, she finds her life becoming complicated as she stars a new crime fighting partnership and rekindles her old romance with the former Robin.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt) as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft (Home and Away) as Raven, Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Koriand’r/Starfire, Alan Ritchson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) & Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Hawk and Dove, Bruno Bichir as Dr. Niles Caulder, and Lindsey Gort as Police Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Season 2 featured Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Esai Morales as Deathstroke, Chella Man as Deathstroke’s son Jericho Wilson, Chelsea T. Zhang as Deathstroke’s daughter Rose Wilson (aka The Ravager), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Bruce Wayne, Natalie Gumede as Mercy Graves and Drew Van Acker as Aqualad.

Meanwhile, the third season is expected to take place in Gotham with the introductions of Barbara Gordon, Red Hood, and Scarecrow.

RELATED: Doom Patrol Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

From Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Titans comes from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

The first two seasons of Titans is already available for streaming on HBO Max or you can purchase Season One here. It was recently announced that the series will be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max as DC Universe transitions into being solely a premium comic book service called DC Universe Infinite.

(Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/WireImage)

The post Savannah Welch Joins Titans Season 3 as Barbara Gordon appeared first on ComingSoon.net.