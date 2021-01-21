Searchlight Pictures Announces Release Dates for Antlers, Nightmare Alley & More

Searchlight Pictures has announced additional release dates for a handful of upcoming films, including the horror movie Antlers, which will release on October 29, 2021; Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, debuting on December 3, 2021; The Night House, releasing on July 16, 2021, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, arriving on September 24, 2021.

The Night House will open against Warner Bros.’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as Sony Pictures’ Uncharted, while The Eyes of Tammy Faye will open against Warner Bros.’ The Many Saints of Newark and Paramount Pictures’ My Little Pony movie.

From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes Antlers. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Based on the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca, the movie is written by Henry Chaisson, Antosca, and Cooper. The movie is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dale.

In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious young carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is. The movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro who co-wrote the screenplay with Kim Morgan. Del Toro produces alongside J. Miles Dale.

The Night House follows a widow (Rebecca Hall, The Town) who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. The movie is directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Producers include David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and John Zois.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire. Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia, the movie is produced by Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, and Gigi Pritzker.

