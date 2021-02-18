Shudder Greenlights Creepshow Season 3 & New Black Horror Anthology Series

Shudder has announced that they have officially given creator Greg Nicotero’s hit anthology series Creepshow an early third season renewal. The AMC-owned streamer also revealed that production on Creepshow Season 3 has already started with Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter) and Ethan Embry (Sneaky Pete) joining as the first confirmed guest-stars. This renewal comes ahead of the series’ upcoming second season which is scheduled to make its debut on Thursday, April 1, 2021, on Shudder and on AMC+.

In addition, Shudder has also given a series order to a brand new horror anthology series that will feature Black horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters. The untitled project is set to make its debut later this year on Shudder and on AMC+.

“During our Season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” Nicotero said in a statement. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

In its first season (available to stream now and on Blu-ray (click here to grab your copy!), Creepshow smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most-watched program in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show was a hit with critics as well as fans as one of 2019’s best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97 percent Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The inaugural season starred David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls and featured adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others.

Greg Nicotero serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series that is produced by Cartel, Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler said. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

The untitled Black horror anthology series will feature new work from both established and emerging talents, expanding on a legacy of Black genre filmmaking whose first hundred years was explored in Shudder’s acclaimed 2019 documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

Award-winning writing duo Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes are currently attached to write episodes for the series along with Eisner Award nominee Ezra C. Daniels, Bram Stoker Award winner Victor LaValle, and Emmy winner Al Letson. It will be produced by Swirl Films, and Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films, and Ron Robinson will serve as executive producers.

Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, who is the author of the book on which the Horror Noire was based, has also boarded the project as a consultant with the said documentary producers Phil Nobile Jr. Kelly Ryan and Ashlee Blackwell set to produce the series.

