Shudder unveils trailer & premiere date for A Nightmare Wakes

Following its premiere at the Salem Horror Fest last October, horror streaming platform Shudder has announced it has acquired the psychological thriller A Nightmare Wakes and has unveiled the first trailer and February premiere date for the title. The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

While composing her famous novel Frankenstein, Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream while carrying on a torrid love affair with Percy Shelley. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship with Percy. Before long, she must choose between true love and her literary masterpiece.

“Mary Shelley helped create two of the most popular genres in cinema, horror and science fiction,” Craig Engler, General Manager of Shudder, said in a statement. “Yet her story has too often fallen beneath the shadow of the iconic monster she created. With A Nightmare Wakes, Nora Unkel gives us an opportunity to see Mary in a new light, and to appreciate her accomplishments anew.”

“With her Creature and Creator, Mary Shelley created science fiction as an entire genre and transfixed 1800s Europe in ways never thought possible,” writer/director Nora Unkel said in a statement. “Shelley’s struggle with love, loss, abandonment by society and family, and her own sanity, had yet to be captured fully on-screen. She lived a colorful life of love, drugs, and freedom alongside some of the most celebrated artists of her day. With A Nightmare Wakes, I hope to leave Shudder members enraptured by Shelley’s chilling, intimate, and dark narrative, inspired by how much her story is, in fact, our own.”

Starring Alix Wilton Regan (The Wife), Giullian Yao Gioiello (Scream: The TV Series, Marvel’s Iron Fist), Philippe Bowgen (The Mick), as well as Lee Garrett, Claire Glassford, and Shannon Spangler. While the filmmakers took great pains to be as historically accurate as possible in the movie’s lighting and design, they chose to cast racially diverse actors and to produce A Nightmare Wakes with a majority female production crew.

The film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on February 4!

